My Dog is a Bad Influence

I stayed home yesterday because I didn't sleep the night before (leg cramps had me up all night). I spent a good deal of time on the front porch in the morning. As I was sitting there drinking my coffee, the neighbors dogs started barking at the water meter reader who walked up the driveway.

Then as he was walking down the driveway they started barking again. Be aware that they are behind a fence, but my dog isn't. So a couple of minutes go by and the neighbors' dogs come running over to my yard with Penny right behind them. Remember when I said they are inside a fence? The neighbors were at work yesterday and the boys weren't there, so I don't think anybody let them out. I think there's a hole somewhere in that fence and when Penny wants to play, she goes and gets them and the fun begins.

I think Penny breaks them out of jail and then they go get into trouble. I'm just waiting for the neighbor to say something.