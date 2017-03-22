I Have Bad Attidude Wedneday

Some day this will be a recognized condition in the DSM. The basic cure is a week long session on a beach. The cure should also include naps, no pets, no husband, and no kids.

Bad Attitude Wednesday symptoms include: grumpy expression, cursing at everything, smoking more than usual, exhaustion, and an overwhelming urge to punch somebody, anybody, in the face. The affected can also be heard to exclaim loudly and often, "It's only Wednesday?!?!?!"

If you suspect someone is suffering from Bad Attitude Wednesday, please do not upset the sufferer by asking simpleton questions, ignoring pleas for help in the workplace, acting like a buffoon, talking loudly about nothing, and standing in doorways.

This has been a Public Service Announcement