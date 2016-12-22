Quotes From Dave

Per Dave Newsvine Moderator:

A Nation Admin can more narrowly interpret the Code of Honor, yes. That does mean they can delete many things. That does not mean they can delete everything. If they want to have a private play-pen they should make a Invite-Only Nation. They should clearly designate that you are participating at their whim. And users should abandon such a Nation because it stifles debate. If A Nation is unclear about their lack of interest in conversations with others and its Admins regularly delete comments without violations of the Code of Honor or their own narrower rules (say a Vegan Nation where someone promotes meat eating) that Nation runs the risk of closure as its Admins are not managing it in a CoH compliant fashion.

Tools for Admins includes on how and when to use the delete and block tool (gleaned from the Knowledge Base):

Trout's comment: Try looking at the Knowledge Base once in awhile. Thanks to Father Guido, I was reminded it was there. It's got a lot of good stuff if you just take the time to look at it.

From TiG's article on "Rules for Deleting Comments:

Based upon commentary from Dave, a nation admin has the right to delete any comment that violates the nation bylaws. Accordingly, the rule in effect might be stated with the following language (modification of CoH 4(b):

§ 4(b)

If a comment violates the bylaws of the host nation or contains a personal attack or other gross Code of Honor or User Agreement violation, it may be deleted by staff or Nation Admins - regardless of the quality or nature of the rest of the comment.

The only difference in language is the newly inserted phrase "violates the bylaws of the host nation". This allows a nation to make rules that are more restrictive than the CoH and delete whenever those rules are violated. The difference in meaning and impact is substantial since each viner must read the nation bylaws to understand the rules they must follow to avoid deletion.

Newsvine will still be moderated, and I'll let those people decide how to introduce themselves to the community or not. You should also see new voices in the coming weeks. Be welcoming, be warm. They'll be part of us soon."