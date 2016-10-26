Giggles Goes Fishing

I really am a delicate and fragile flower

I went fishing this weekend and this is the result.

Actually....

I only caught one of those fish. The rest were caught by my buddies. We had been fishing in this spot for about an hour and nobody had caught anything. Then...A Miracle!!! The fish hatchery truck came down to the river, backed up and unloaded a huge amount of trout. And not itty bitty ones, either. These just came from the hatchery across the road from the campsite and they were hungry.

We all waited until the man was done unloading the fish and then like it was on! We all tossed our lines in and BAM! I had a hit and reeled in a nice 1.5 pounder. In about 2 hours, everyone proceeded to hit their limit...except for me. I lived up to my nickname that day. I caught the one fish and that was it. Oh...I got several hits and had my bait stolen from me, but no more reeling them in for me.

The point is....I caught a fish! A real, live fish that tasted pretty good the next evening with french fries and cole slaw.