Trout Giggles

Friday Funday....the Alphabet Game

By Trout Giggles
Fri Jun 17, 2016 5:42 AM
Let's get away from the politics and the turmoil and have a little fun. I'm going to start with a letter and then you build on it to spell a word. It has to be a Scrabble approved word. Cuss words are ok, but use your imagination. Anybody can spell s-h-i-t.

I'm going to post a different letter in each nation that I belong to except for the nations where this kind of game is inappropriate. If you belong to a different nation and want to take it there, please do.

Have fun and Happy Father's Day to all the Dads out there!

