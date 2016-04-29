Trout Giggles and the Big Easy

Last Wednesday, we headed out for our annual New Orleans/ Biloxi trip. The group included: Mr Giggles, Princess Giggles, PG's mum and dad in law; Mr G's buds x 4. We started out late Wednesday morning and stayed someone in Louisiana. I started out right with a big ass margarita at the Mexican restaurant we went to for dinner. Then it was beer until Mr G made me go to bed. The next morning we left about 9 AM and got to NOLA right around 1 PM or so. We went for a drink where I had 3 hurricanes that I can remember, and then went shopping with PG, mum in law, and one of the buds. I bought us all T-shirts that said Bitch 1, Bitch 2, Bitch 3, and Bitch 4. I was allowed to be Bitch 1.

Anyway, back to the hotel where we have another drink and then upstairs to shower and get ready for the evening. I had a bad feeling about the evening when I fell backwards out of the tub. PG and Mr G had to help me up. I honestly didn't think I had drank that much already.

So on down to Bourbon Street for dinner. We might have stopped for a drink, I don't remember. I do remember getting to the restaurant and the bouncer telling me and only me that they wouldn't be serving me any alcohol in the restaurant. I giggled and Mr G said, "Thank-you."

So we finally get in to sit down. Please don't ask me what I had for dinner. I don't remember, and I'm pretty sure I didn't eat much.

So dinner is over and it's time to start hitting the bars on Bourbon Street. This is where things really begin to get fuzzy. I remember handing out beads to men who showed me their tits, drinking shots, drinking hand grenades, drinking something else, and then.....

We go to one bar that has a band and everyone is dancing. I find some new friends and am dancing with them, hugging them, taking selfies...no I didn't get any names. PG wanted me to dance with her dad and I said no. I think I was mad at him for some reason. But I did dance with one of his buddies. And then it happened...I fell. Really fell. Fell so hard I broke my glasses and thought I broke my whole body. But not to worry, Weebles wobble and will fall down but they're not Humpty Dumpty.

That's the time Mr G says it's time for me to pack it in and go back to the hotel. I think I argued, I'm not sure. His bud called a taxi, Mum-in-Law handed Mr G my glasses and I tried to put them on my face, but one of the legs was badly mangled. Not like I really needed to see anything anyway.

So Mr G stuffs me in a taxi (and he literally stuffs me in, while I'm arguing) and gets me back to the hotel. That's pretty much where the memories end, like I could really remember much of what happened before.

The next morning, I get up and I'm stiff and sore and my knees are swollen. But I'm not sick and I don't have a hangover. Meanwhile, PG is sitting up in the bed asking me for a trash can so she can puke. Poor kid.

Later she wants to know why I can drink so much and not be hungover. My answer? "Experience, Baby Girl".