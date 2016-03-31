An Interesting Phone Call Regarding Abortion and Rape

Last night on our way home, Mr Giggles and I were listening to the Local Rush-Wannabe talk show host. He was all over the Trump boondoggle because he's a Cruz supporter. And he's also virulently anti-choice. This guy, let's call him Doc, insists that no abortion be allowed for a woman who has been raped or a victim of incest. One of those "it's a gift from gawd" men. AAACCCKKK! Excuse me, there was something in my throat.

So this woman phones in and lets Doc have it with her story about being raped, getting pregnant, and then having an abortion. It was a heart and gut wrenching story and altho the woman was sobbing her heart out, she was coherent and made her point. She told Doc that there was no way she could have gone thru with that pregnancy because the rape she endured was brutal enough. She didn't want a life long reminder of that night. And that men like him have no idea what it's like to be in that situation. She didn't willingly get pregnant, so why should she be forced to carry that fetus to term and then what? Give it up? Keep it? Be forever reminded of what happened to her?

I'm really paraphrasing this, but anyone who thinks that a pregnancy resulting from a rape is disgusting. And don't even get me started on incest.

As for Mr G? You women would have been proud of him. He called Doc an asshole. :)