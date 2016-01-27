Holocaust Memorial Day on January 27 commemorates the millions of innocent victims of the Nazis' extermination campaign that took place in the years up to, and during World War II. Six million Jews, around 66 per cent of all Jews living in Europe at the time, were murdered along with socialists, other dissidents, Roma gipsies, Slavs, people with disabilities and gay people.
Holocaust Memorial Day 2016: 18 moving quotes of remembrance to the victims of the genocide
Current Status: Published (4)
Seeded on Wed Jan 27, 2016 8:12 AM
keyboard shortcuts: V vote up article J next comment K previous comment