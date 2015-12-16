Do you know what nation is appropriate for your article or link?

I've had some issues with articles/links being seeded to Administration Nation where the article/seed was not appropriate for AN. Have you looked to the bottom right hand corner of the page where you write your article or seed your link? There is a list of your nations and a check box to the left of each nation name. At the top is "All of Newsvine". If you are writing a story or a political article it may be appropriate to leave it checked on All of Newsvine (unless you're a member of Absolutely NO Politics).

So...I would like to see people use their nations appropriately. I'm not a member of Hard News, but if I were, I would not publish this article to that nation, because this article is meta*, pertaining only to Newsvine. This article is more appropriate for Administration Nation, Butt Heads or Library Cats because AN pertains to anything to do with Newsvine. BH is a free for all post what you want and Library Cats is for those folks wanting to flex their writing muscles.

*Note on meta - meta drama is strictly prohibited in Administration Nation. Do not bring your petty fights or anything of that nature to AN. It will be unlinked, comments deleted, and the offender blocked.

And no political garbage, either